Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088066289
Lulworth skipper, Thymelicus acteon foraging on a flower at a meadow called Panzerwiese at Munich, Germany
R
By RudiErnst
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acteonanimalblossombrownbutterflycaterpillarclose upcloseupessex skippereuropeeuropeanfaunafeedingflowergardengermanyhesperiidaeinsectlavandulalepidopteralineolalulworthlulworth skippermacromothmunichnaturalorange butterflyorange skipperpanzerwieseplantproboscispurple flowerskipper butterflysummersylvestristhymelicusthymelicus acteonthymelicus lineolathymelicus sylvestriswildlifewing
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist