Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Luk Chub, a Thai dessert made from mung bean paste and fruit agar, adapted from Portuguese macipan dessert. It is a popular dessert in Thailand.
Formats
6836 × 3840 pixels • 22.8 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG