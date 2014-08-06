Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Luk Chub, a Thai dessert made from bean paste and agar adapted from Portuguese dessert macipan, molded into the shape of a pine tree. Houses and snowmen for Christmas celebrations
