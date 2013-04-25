Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lower part of the face and neck of elderly woman with signs of skin aging before and after facelift, plastic surgery on white background. Age-related changes, flabby sagging skin, wrinkles, creases
male double chin after treatment
male double chin correction before and after procedures
woman double chin after procedures
Close up of nose before and after surgery
woman double chin tightening after procedures
woman chin before and after procedure
woman double chin before and after treatment

See more

1891529263

See more

1891529263

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133458637

Item ID: 2133458637

Lower part of the face and neck of elderly woman with signs of skin aging before and after facelift, plastic surgery on white background. Age-related changes, flabby sagging skin, wrinkles, creases

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5636 × 3170 pixels • 18.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Marina Demeshko

Marina Demeshko