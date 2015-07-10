Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The lower part of elderly woman's face and neck with signs of skin aging isolated on a white background. Age-related changes, flabby sagging facial skin, wrinkles and creases. Cosmetology and beauty
Close up of a young man, folding his tongue in a rare tri fold, clover leaf shape. Strange genetic ability. White Caucasian male on white background
Futuristic handsome bearded brunet man 40s years in white clothes on a white background close-up. God, teacher and boss. Concept of human future or medical research.
Close up portrait of attractive lady with natural makeup looking down with serious expression
Portrait of young man.
young handsome guy looking suspiciously to the camera
Portrait of young woman isolated on white background
Portrait of young woman on a dark background

See more

137168813

See more

137168813

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133458635

Item ID: 2133458635

The lower part of elderly woman's face and neck with signs of skin aging isolated on a white background. Age-related changes, flabby sagging facial skin, wrinkles and creases. Cosmetology and beauty

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Marina Demeshko

Marina Demeshko