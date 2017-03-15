Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The lower jaw man, created on a 3d printer from a photopolymer material. Stereolithography 3D printer, technology of liquid photopolymerization under UV light. Modern additive and medical technologies
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • 13.7 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 527 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 264 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG