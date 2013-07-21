Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Low angle view of Quirinal's square (piazza del Quirinale) with its ancient roman sculptures. The palace is the official residence of the President of the Italian Republic upon the Quirinal Hill
Photo Formats
2760 × 1840 pixels • 9.2 × 6.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG