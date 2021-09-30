Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081993428

Low angle view of old Douglas fir tree (Pseudotsuga menziesii) with enormous trunk in temperate rainforest in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada with clouds in the sky.

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve (Long Beach Unit), 2040 Ocean Terrace Rd, Ucluelet, BC V0R 3A0, Canada
By T. Schneider

