Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081993428
Low angle view of old Douglas fir tree (Pseudotsuga menziesii) with enormous trunk in temperate rainforest in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada with clouds in the sky.
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve (Long Beach Unit), 2040 Ocean Terrace Rd, Ucluelet, BC V0R 3A0, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnbcbigbritish columbiacanadacanadiancloudsconservationdouglasdouglas firenormousenvironmentesowistaesowista peninsulafirforestgreenhugelandscapelargelow anglelow angle viewmenziesiinationalnational parknaturenorth americaoldold treeoutdoorpacific rimpacific rim national parkpacific rim national park reserveparkpseudotsugapseudotsuga menziesiirainforestrainforest trailreserveskytemperatetemperate rainforestthicktrailtraveltretreevancouver islandvegetationview
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist