Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083829359
Low angle view of majestic Mount Edith Cavell with snow-covered rock face and Angel Glacier in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada in the Rocky Mountains above thick morning fog in autumn.
#1 Compound RD, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aboveadventurealbertaangel glacierautumnbeautifulcanadacanadiancoldfallfogfoggyglacierharshicejasperjasper national parkjourneylandscapelow anglelow angle viewmajesticmistmorningmount edith cavellmountainmountainsnational parknaturenorth americaoutdoorpeakrock facerockiesrocky mountainsroughruggedsceneryscenicseasonskysnowsteepthickthick fogtravelviewweatherwhitewinter
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist