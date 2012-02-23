Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lovely romantic couple sitting hugged and laugh happily on a rocks against frozen space. Selective focus. High quality photo
Portrait of a young family with two children, sitting at the pier, The mother holds the daughter in her arms. Estonia, Tallinn
woman on a beach in french Brittany in a beautiful winter day
Smiling brown haired bearded male in white shirt and trousers with backpack using mobile phone sitting on edge of rock
Man standing at the sunny beach with his 3 dogs
beautiful wedding couple in the mountains
Two lovers spend time near the river on summer evening
Photographer sandstone cliff and observing the natural landscape, Cappadocia, Turkey

See more

568335688

See more

568335688

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122821119

Item ID: 2122821119

Lovely romantic couple sitting hugged and laugh happily on a rocks against frozen space. Selective focus. High quality photo

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MZStock

MZStock