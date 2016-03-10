Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lovely gold fish with little fish are living among the natural green of water plants and water Lettuce plants in a small pond, It’s about the Chinese feng shui for have 8 gold fish and 1 black moor.
Formats
4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG