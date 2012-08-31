Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lovely gold fish with little fish are living among the natural green of water plants and water Lettuce plants in a small pond, It’s about the Chinese feng shui for have 8 gold fish and 1 black moor.
Edit
Fancy carps fish swimming in pond
High angle view over colourful koi carp fish in outdoor pond.
The carp pond. Goldfish. Japanese carps.
japan carp
Koi (Japanese colored carps) in the pond
Fancy carp, Mirror carp, In the garden
Beautiful craps swimming in the pond

See more

1041404605

See more

1041404605

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140978813

Item ID: 2140978813

Lovely gold fish with little fish are living among the natural green of water plants and water Lettuce plants in a small pond, It’s about the Chinese feng shui for have 8 gold fish and 1 black moor.

Formats

  • 4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

RoseLuckyone

RoseLuckyone