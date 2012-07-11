Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lovely gold fish with little fish are living among the natural green of water plants and water Lettuce plants in a small pond, It’s about the Chinese feng shui for have 8 gold fish and 1 black moor.
Edit
Photo of decorated Christmas tree with red gift boxes in store
Colorful cotton fabric with bird pattern for background or texture
Red (artificial) snowflake ornament, in fresh pine Christmas tree
Bright red gladiolus flowers with green leaves and outdoor flowers garden background.
Closeup macro of red fall maple leaves on fresh green moss during autumn
Red berries of a lily of the valley on a blurry background. Red berries of lily of the valley in the wild. Ripe Lily of the Valley Berries.
plants and flowers with chinoiserie decoration.

See more

1605867496

See more

1605867496

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140978785

Item ID: 2140978785

Lovely gold fish with little fish are living among the natural green of water plants and water Lettuce plants in a small pond, It’s about the Chinese feng shui for have 8 gold fish and 1 black moor.

Formats

  • 4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

RoseLuckyone

RoseLuckyone