Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
lovely flat lay pink rose 'frame' on a light pastel green background. Ready for your picture and or text. For any occasion especially, women's day, mothers day, valentines day and many more.
Roses in vibrant color on blue background
Art spring background. Top view of pink flowers on blue background. Copy space for text. Mothers day, womens day 8 march
Roses and leaves top view flat lay
Rose flower shapped soap on pink background, top view, overhead, copy space
Illustration of Floral backdrops for greeting cards, website, desktop , invites. theme are all made by me.
Flowers composition. Roses flowers and branch eucalyptus on white background. Top view, copy space. - Image
Rose red color frame

See more

1034489875

See more

1034489875

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137406157

Item ID: 2137406157

lovely flat lay pink rose 'frame' on a light pastel green background. Ready for your picture and or text. For any occasion especially, women's day, mothers day, valentines day and many more.

Formats

  • 3508 × 2481 pixels • 11.7 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Deborah Earl-Singh

Deborah Earl-Singh