Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Lovely bare tree at the end of winter stands in warm sunlight by a lake in a golden scene on the Colorado prairie while a dark springtime thunderstorm brews and grow in the background.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

52806826

Stock Photo ID: 52806826

Lovely bare tree at the end of winter stands in warm sunlight by a lake in a golden scene on the Colorado prairie while a dark springtime thunderstorm brews and grow in the background.

Photo Formats

  • 2592 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

Ann Cantelow