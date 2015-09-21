Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Love story of couple walking in city. Young business man in a blue jacket with a beard. And a cute woman in long coat. Family holiday and togetherness, date. Urban.
Businesspeople say goodbye to their friends and embrace each other to congratulate their newly assigned project colleagues.
Happiness businesswoman calling by phone on the business architecture background. Concept of: Skyscraper, Business girl, Architect, Lifestyle.
Exhausted stressed business team overloaded with financial reports and problems
Japanese urban business woman
Man in the street wearing protective masks., Sick man with flu wearing mask and blowing nose into napkin as epidemic flu concept on the street.
Handsome Asian businessman in black suit standing and crossed his arm by confident feel and look out of window.
Successful woman formally dressed showing video about financial job during communication with male partner, diverse colleagues connecting to office wifi on modern technology reading trade news

See more

1751366531

See more

1751366531

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132713481

Item ID: 2132713481

Love story of couple walking in city. Young business man in a blue jacket with a beard. And a cute woman in long coat. Family holiday and togetherness, date. Urban.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

saha_stozhko

saha_stozhko