Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lotus, water lily, teratai flower blossom Blue, purple in pond. nature background is popular for offering to monks because represents good. in Asia is flowers auspicious thing. Aquatic plant
Formats
4016 × 3008 pixels • 13.4 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 749 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG