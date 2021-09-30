Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085551293
lotus, the national flower of Vietnam
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbeautifulbeautybloomblossombrightlycolorfuldoorway indiafliesflorafloral vector logofoot bridge over watergardengarden art impressionismgreenhampi lotus mahalindia pattern flowerinflorescenceinsectslife and health logolive in the mudlive in the waterlive on the mudlotus budlotus flowerlotus leafmacro naturenaturalnaturepeonies vintage setpinkplantpurereflectionshadowspiral line iconstone arch indiathe national flower of indiawater lilywater lily seed
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist