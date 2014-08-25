Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lots of wine corks and a glass of red wine. Isolated on a gray background. There are no people in the photo. There is free space to insert. Restaurant, hotel, wine cellar, wine collection.
Formats
10294 × 6192 pixels • 34.3 × 20.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 602 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 301 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG