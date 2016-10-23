Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
LOSEVO, LENINGRAD OBLAST - AUGUST 26 : A participant in action at rafting on inflatable dolls Bubble Baba Challenge 2006 at Losevo Rapids in Losevo, Leningrad Oblast on August 26, 2006.
Photo Formats
4064 × 2285 pixels • 13.5 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.