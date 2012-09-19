Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
LOS ANGELES - SEP 19: Justin Timberlake arrives at the "Trouble With The Curve" Los Angeles Premiere at Village Theater on September 19, 2012 in Westwood, CA
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

113321485

Stock Photo ID: 113321485

LOS ANGELES - SEP 19: Justin Timberlake arrives at the "Trouble With The Curve" Los Angeles Premiere at Village Theater on September 19, 2012 in Westwood, CA

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2400 × 3600 pixels • 8 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Kathy Hutchins

Kathy Hutchins