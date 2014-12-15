Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
LOS ANGELES - OCT 19: Lawrence Zarian at the First Annual Stars Strike Out Child Abuse event to benefit Childhelp at Pinz Bowling Center on October 19, 2014 in Studio City, CA
Edit in Create

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

224863150

Stock Photo ID: 224863150

LOS ANGELES - OCT 19: Lawrence Zarian at the First Annual Stars Strike Out Child Abuse event to benefit Childhelp at Pinz Bowling Center on October 19, 2014 in Studio City, CA

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Kathy Hutchins

Kathy Hutchins

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.