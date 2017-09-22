Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
LOS ANGELES - NOV 15: Christina Aguilera at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Christina Aguilera at Hard Rock Cafe Sidewalk, Hollywood & Highland on November 15, 2010 in Los Angeles, CA
Photo Formats
2560 × 3840 pixels • 8.5 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.