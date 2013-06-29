Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
LOS ANGELES - JULY 5: 'Nintendo' fans dressed up at the 20008 L.A. Anime Expo at the LA Convention Center, July 5th, 2008 in Los Angeles. A/X is the USA's largest Japanese animefan event.
Photo Formats
4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.