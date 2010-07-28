Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
LOS ANGELES - JUL 28: Melisssa McCarthy arrives at the 2010 CBS, The CW, Showtime Summer Press Tour Party at The Tent Adjacent to Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 28, 2010 in Beverly Hills, CA ...
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.