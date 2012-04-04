Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
LOS ANGELES - JAN 7: George Clooney at the American Cinematheque discussion and screening of 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, California on January 7, 2003
Photo Formats
1824 × 2241 pixels • 6.1 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
814 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
407 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.