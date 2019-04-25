Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
LOS ANGELES - FEB 12: Whitney Houston; Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, CA
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

71080912

Stock Photo ID: 71080912

LOS ANGELES - FEB 12: Whitney Houston; Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, CA

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2560 × 3840 pixels • 8.5 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Kathy Hutchins

Kathy Hutchins