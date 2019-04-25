Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
LOS ANGELES - FEB 12: Whitney Houston; Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, CA
Photo Formats
2560 × 3840 pixels • 8.5 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG