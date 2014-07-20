Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - APRIL 16 : The Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on April 16, 2013. It is 950,000 SF and is home to the Lakers team and seats up to 19,060 for basketball
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

135573701

Stock Photo ID: 135573701

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - APRIL 16 : The Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on April 16, 2013. It is 950,000 SF and is home to the Lakers team and seats up to 19,060 for basketball

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 5406 × 3604 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Digital Media Pro

Digital Media Pro