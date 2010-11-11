Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 107024291
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 11, 2010: Natalie Portman at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie "Black Swan" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Hollywood.
