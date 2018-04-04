Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 182217959
Los Angeles, CA - MARCH 11: A model walks the runway at Skinny Bikini swimsuit show during Style Fashion Week Fall 2014 at The LA Live Event Deck on March 11, 2014 in LA.
Photo Formats
2832 × 4256 pixels • 9.4 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.