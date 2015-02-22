Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 267740264
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 22, 2015: Jennier Aniston & Dirk Wilutsky & Laura Poitras & Mathilde Bonnefoy at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood.
Photo Formats
4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.