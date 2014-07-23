Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 15: A samurai group from LA's sister city, Nagoya, visit Little Tokyo for Nisei week on August 15, 2009 in LA. Nisei week celebrates Japanese American culture.
Photo Formats
4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG