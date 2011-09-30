Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
LOS ANGELES - APRIL 22: Tom Holder, of UK Pro-Test speaks at a pro-research rally at UCLA defending the use of animals in research on Earth Day, April 22, 2009 in Los Angeles.
Photo Formats
4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.