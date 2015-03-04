Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
LOS ANGELES - APRIL 22: David Jentsch, an alleged victim of animal rights extremists, speaks out against terrorism against biomedical researchers at UCLA on Earth Day, April 22nd, 2009 in Los Angeles.
Photo Formats
4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG