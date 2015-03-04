Images

LOS ANGELES - APRIL 22: David Jentsch, an alleged victim of animal rights extremists, speaks out against terrorism against biomedical researchers at UCLA on Earth Day, April 22nd, 2009 in Los Angeles.
28991818

Stock Photo ID: 28991818

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

J

Jose Gil