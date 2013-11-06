Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Looking through the trees at a portion of a long slender waterfall. Spring colors frame the tumbling, cascading water and add to the beauty of the scene. One of many waterfalls in my collection.
Photo Formats
3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG