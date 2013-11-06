Images

Image
Looking through the trees at a portion of a long slender waterfall. Spring colors frame the tumbling, cascading water and add to the beauty of the scene. One of many waterfalls in my collection.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

3533370

Stock Photo ID: 3533370

Photo Formats

  • 3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Michael Shake

Michael Shake