Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Looking down on a basket of eggs - quails and artificial - and euro currency notes and coins. A financial concept shot, depicting everything in one basket or a nest egg
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

38036599

Stock Photo ID: 38036599

Looking down on a basket of eggs - quails and artificial - and euro currency notes and coins. A financial concept shot, depicting everything in one basket or a nest egg

Photo Formats

  • 3616 × 2411 pixels • 12.1 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

P

Paul Cowan