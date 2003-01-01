Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lontong sayur, traditional Indonesian rice dish made from pieces of lontong served in coconut milk sauce with chunks of chayote, chickpeas, boiled egg, chili sauce, and crackers. Also known as ketupat
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134211237

Item ID: 2134211237

Lontong sayur, traditional Indonesian rice dish made from pieces of lontong served in coconut milk sauce with chunks of chayote, chickpeas, boiled egg, chili sauce, and crackers. Also known as ketupat

Formats

  • 5433 × 3622 pixels • 18.1 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

vbertiany

vbertiany