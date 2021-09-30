Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084568892
Lontong balap, Indonesia traditional dish from Surabaya, East Java, is a bean sprout and prawn soup with shrimp paste, served with fried tofu, rice cake, lento or fried cassava cake and shells satay.
