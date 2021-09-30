Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080763425
Long-tailed Tit sitting on a twig, Aegithalos caudatus, bird with white feathers and black tail, small European bird, fast and agile, looks like a small white ball
Wrocław, Poland
Related keywords
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
