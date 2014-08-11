Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Long-billed Corella - Cacatua tenuirostris in front of a white background. He look Similar in appearance to the Little Corella and Sulphur-crested Cockatoo
Photo Formats
4586 × 4993 pixels • 15.3 × 16.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
918 × 1000 pixels • 3.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
459 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.