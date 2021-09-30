Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080440646
A long two lane country road with a single solid yellow centerline. The road has a couple of hills and valleys. The sides of the road have rich green trees enclosing the scene with an evening sky.
Newfoundland, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asphaltasphalt roadbeautifulblue skycentercloudscountrycountry settingcountrysidecurvedaydipsdownemptyforestgrassgreengreen treeshighwayhillhillsjourneylandscapeleaveslinemountainnatureone lane highwayparkpathpavementpeaksperspectiveroadruralskystraightstreetsummertransporttransportationtraveltreetreesupvalleyvalleyswayyellowyellow line
Categories: Transportation, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist