Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Long horn water buffalo in green field.Water buffaloes gazing in the paddy field, in developing and Underdeveloped countries have many buffalo for Farming use animal labor.water buffalo is large bovid
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

75778558

Stock Photo ID: 75778558

Long horn water buffalo in green field.Water buffaloes gazing in the paddy field, in developing and Underdeveloped countries have many buffalo for Farming use animal labor.water buffalo is large bovid

Photo Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

worradirek

worradirek