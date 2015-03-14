Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
long corridor in interior of entrance hall of modern apartments with doors, cabinets, shelves and a mirror
Illuminated corridor and door numbers of luxury and new residential building
Illuminated corridor and door numbers of luxury and new residential building
Adachi-ku, Tokyo / Japan-September 15, 2020: Entrance to an apartment complex
Russia, Moscow- November 04, 2019: interior room apartment public place, porch. doors, walls, corridors
New bathroom with toilet and shower
New bathroom with toilet and shower
entrance hall with a beautiful interior

See more

1218985930

See more

1218985930

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129678318

Item ID: 2129678318

long corridor in interior of entrance hall of modern apartments with doors, cabinets, shelves and a mirror

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

jantsarik

jantsarik