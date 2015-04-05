Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A long chain wrapped up an left on the ground. The chain link is made of metal and is a burnt orange color because it is all rusting. rusty and heavy weight Link chain on the ground
Formats
3000 × 4000 pixels • 10 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG