Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
LONG BEACH, CA - APRIL 7: Moray eel at the Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific on April 7th, 2009 in Long Beach. Moray eels are known to attack SCUBA divers.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

28332865

Stock Photo ID: 28332865

LONG BEACH, CA - APRIL 7: Moray eel at the Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific on April 7th, 2009 in Long Beach. Moray eels are known to attack SCUBA divers.

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

Jose Gil