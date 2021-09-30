Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094090922
Lonely elephant wandering the vast savanna plains of Maasai Mara National Reserve at sunrise
Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
S
By Selati
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalanimalsbackgroundbeautifulbig catbig catsbrowncatcatscloseupcubcubscutedetailselephantelephant silhouetteelephantseyefaceforestfurgreenhunterhyaenahyenahyena cubhyenaskenyakenya safarimaasai maramammalnaturalnatureoutdoorparkportraitpredatorsavannah africasittingspotted hyenasunrisesunrise skytreewhitewildwild animalwild animalswildlifeyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist