LONDON-MAY 24: Bryan Gould, Labour party Environment spokesman and Member of Parliament for Dagenham, speaks at a press conference on May 24, 1990 in London. He was born in New Zealand.
35351827

Stock Photo ID: 35351827

David Fowler

