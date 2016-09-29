Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
LONDON-MAY 24: Bryan Gould, Labour party Environment spokesman and Member of Parliament for Dagenham, speaks at a press conference on May 24, 1990 in London. He was born in New Zealand.
