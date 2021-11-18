Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102719498
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM- NOVEMBER 18, 2021 : Interior of Covent Garden hub. London, United Kingdom.
B
By Boris-B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiqueappleapple marketarcadearcharchesarchitectureattractionbritainbritishchristmaschristmas decorationcitycoventcovent gardencovent garden marketdestinationenglandenglishentertainmenteuropefamousfashiongardengreat britainheritageinteriorkingdomlandmarklondonmarketnew yearoldold fashionedoldest marketpeoplepopularrestaurantretailshopstoretourismtouristtravelukunited kingdomurban
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist