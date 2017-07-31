Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
London, United Kingdom - July 31, 2017: Coca-Cola London eye. giant Ferris wheel on the South Bank of the River Thames. Tallest Ferris wheel and offered the highest public viewing point in London
