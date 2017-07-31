Images

London, United Kingdom - July 31, 2017: Coca-Cola London eye. giant Ferris wheel on the South Bank of the River Thames. Tallest Ferris wheel and offered the highest public viewing point in London
LONDON - MAY 28: The Coca-Cola London Eye on May 28, 2015. The ferris wheel is 135 metres (443 ft) tall and the wheel has a diameter of 120 metres (394 ft)
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 18, 2018: Gondolas of Parisian Ferris Wheel over the blue sky. La Grande Roue de Paris is about to leave the Place de la Concorde and offers free rides to Parisians
London, United Kingdom - October 3 2013: The London Eye - a giant ferris wheel - seen from Westminster Bridge
Paris,France- April 29, 2017: The Paris wheel on the Place de la Concorde. The area is moved by cyclists and pedestrians
Atanta Skyview Ferris Wheel in Downtown - ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 21, 2016
LONDON, UK - 9TH MARCH 2014: The London Eye from Westminster Bridge on a clear day
LONDON - JUNE 2, 2013: View of the London Eye at sunset. London Eye (135 m tall, diameter of 120 m) - a famous tourist attraction over river Thames in the capital city London.

236417845

236417845

Item ID: 1344603335

Formats

  • 3679 × 5517 pixels • 12.3 × 18.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei