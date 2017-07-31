Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
London, United Kingdom - July 31, 2017: Coca-Cola London eye. giant Ferris wheel on the South Bank of the River Thames. Tallest Ferris wheel and offered the highest public viewing point in London
Edit
London / United Kingdom - April 30 2019: British taxi on the Westminster Bridge in London, United Kingdom
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - June 21, 2016. Street view of London Eye and River Thames London, United Kingdom
London / United Kingdom - April 30 2019: British taxi on the Westminster Bridge in London, United Kingdom
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: View of London Eye from Westminster Bridge in London, England, United Kingdom
London / England - August 3 2009: Iconic black London taxi cab drives over Westminster bridge in front of London Eye
London/uk 31Th May 2019 London Eye with a red bus
LONDON, UK - JULY 7, 2016: People walk by London Eye in London. The Eye is the tallest ferris wheel in Europe.

See more

1752561164

See more

1752561164

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1344450950

Item ID: 1344450950

London, United Kingdom - July 31, 2017: Coca-Cola London eye. giant Ferris wheel on the South Bank of the River Thames. Tallest Ferris wheel and offered the highest public viewing point in London

Important information

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei